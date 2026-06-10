Delhi heat wave reaches 44°C amid IMD warnings, storms possible
India
Delhi and parts of northwest India are sweating through a rough heat wave, with highs reaching 44 degrees Celsius.
The IMD has put out warnings for several states, but there's a bit of hope: Delhi could see some relief later today as clouds, strong winds, and possible thunderstorms roll in.
Monsoon advances, rain and storms expected
The southwest monsoon has already advanced into northeast India and Sikkim, and it's moving toward Maharashtra and other states soon.
IMD says Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu should brace for more rain on June 10.
Meanwhile, parts of East India, including Bihar and Odisha, could see thunderstorms with strong winds over the next few days.