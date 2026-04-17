Delhi heat wave to reach 41°C Friday, only brief relief
India
Delhi is stuck in a relentless heat wave, with temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius and expected to hit 41 degrees Celsius on Friday.
Even though some thunderstorms and clouds are in the forecast, they'll only bring brief relief before the heat returns.
Delhi AQI 226 prompts measures, advisories
The hot spell has pushed Delhi's air quality into the poor range (AQI 226), prompting authorities to start anti-pollution measures.
Experts are urging everyone, especially those with breathing issues, to stay indoors during peak heat, drink plenty of water, and take it easy while these tough summer conditions last.