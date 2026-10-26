Delhi High Court allows 17-year-old rape survivor 29-week abortion
India
The Delhi High Court has allowed a 17-year-old rape survivor to end her pregnancy at 29 weeks, past the usual legal limit of 24 weeks.
The judge said every situation like this should be looked at individually, considering such factors as the girl's age, how the pregnancy happened, medical advice, and her rights.
Delhi HC orders termination, preserves evidence
Since there was already a police case and doctors said she was fit for the procedure, the court ordered Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital to carry out the termination and keep fetal tissue as evidence.
The state will bear the cost of the medical procedure and must keep her identity private.
If the baby is born alive, support and adoption options will be provided based on what her family wants.