Delhi High Court denies Kejriwal's excise filing and recusal plea India Apr 21, 2026

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal tried to file another response in the ongoing excise policy case, but the Delhi High Court was not having it.

The judges pointed out he had already gotten more chances than most people, like being allowed an extra affidavit, which is not standard.

They also turned down his request to have Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma step away from the case.