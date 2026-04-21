Delhi High Court denies Kejriwal's excise filing and recusal plea
India
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal tried to file another response in the ongoing excise policy case, but the Delhi High Court was not having it.
The judges pointed out he had already gotten more chances than most people, like being allowed an extra affidavit, which is not standard.
They also turned down his request to have Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma step away from the case.
Justice Sharma warns against unproven allegations
During a video hearing on April 21, Justice Sharma said Kejriwal's plea was based on "insinuations and aspersions" without real evidence.
The court reminded everyone that throwing around accusations without proof can hurt trust in the system, and stressed that only credible claims should be brought forward.