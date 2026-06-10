Delhi High Court directs dignified relocation of over 350 residents
India
The Delhi High Court has told authorities to make sure over 350 residents from Bhai Ram Camp, DID Camp, and Masjid Camp are relocated with dignity after being asked to leave their homes near the prime minister's residence.
The court wants the move to Savda Ghera, about 30 to 40km from central Delhi, to be as smooth as possible.
Per household metro pass, school support
To ease the shift, one family member per household gets free Metro travel for a year, and children's school admissions will be sorted even if deadlines need extending.
Since residents were worried about water shortages and safety at the new site, officials will set up a 24/7 help desk there.
The next court check-in is on July 1 to make sure promises are kept.