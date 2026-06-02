Delhi High Court: Domestic Violence Act does not cover mother-in-law

Not a 'shared household' under law

Back in 2014, the couple moved into the mother-in-law's place for ₹3,000 per month in rent but stopped paying.

The mother-in-law disowned her son and took back his license to live there in 2017, yet the daughter-in-law and child stayed on.

In 2019, a civil court sided with the mother-in-law; now, the High Court has agreed.

The judges said this wasn't a "shared household" under domestic violence laws and highlighted that self-acquired property is treated differently from family homes when it comes to legal rights.