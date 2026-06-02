Delhi High Court: Domestic Violence Act does not cover mother-in-law
The Delhi High Court just clarified that a daughter-in-law can't claim the right to live in her mother-in-law's self-acquired home once her husband's rights are revoked.
Justice Neena Bansal Krishna explained that the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, only covers the husband, not his mother.
So, if your husband loses his right to stay, you can't use this law against your mother-in-law.
Not a 'shared household' under law
Back in 2014, the couple moved into the mother-in-law's place for ₹3,000 per month in rent but stopped paying.
The mother-in-law disowned her son and took back his license to live there in 2017, yet the daughter-in-law and child stayed on.
In 2019, a civil court sided with the mother-in-law; now, the High Court has agreed.
The judges said this wasn't a "shared household" under domestic violence laws and highlighted that self-acquired property is treated differently from family homes when it comes to legal rights.