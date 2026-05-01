Delhi High Court grants Rashid interim bail for father's funeral
India
MP Engineer Rashid just got interim bail from the Delhi High Court so he can attend his father's funeral in his hometown, Mawar Payeen, Handwara.
His father, Mohammad Khazir Sheikh, passed away after a long illness.
Rashid is allowed to travel for the ceremony on May 19 and must return by June 2.
Rashid won Lok Sabha from jail
Rashid has been in Tihar Jail since 2019 on UAPA charges but still managed to win a Lok Sabha seat while behind bars.
He'd previously received short-term bail for family reasons and during the 2024 assembly polls.
His brother Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh is also active in politics as an MLA from Langate.