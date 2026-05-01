Delhi High Court grants Rashid interim bail for father's funeral India May 19, 2026

MP Engineer Rashid just got interim bail from the Delhi High Court so he can attend his father's funeral in his hometown, Mawar Payeen, Handwara.

His father, Mohammad Khazir Sheikh, passed away after a long illness.

Rashid is allowed to travel for the ceremony on May 19 and must return by June 2.