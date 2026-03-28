Delhi High Court orders platforms to remove Gautam Gambhir deepfakes
India
The Delhi High Court just told platforms to remove any unauthorized digital content (like deepfakes or fake posts) using former cricketer and Team India coach Gautam Gambhir's name, face, or voice.
The court gave a strict 36-hour deadline to erase this stuff, aiming to protect Gambhir's reputation and personal rights.
Platforms ordered to pull Gambhir-linked content
This move targets everything from AI-generated deepfakes to misleading e-commerce listings.
Sites like Amazon and Flipkart have been told to pull down any shady products linked to Gambhir, while Instagram and YouTube need to delete flagged links and reveal who posted them.
The court's message is clear: people's identities aren't free for anyone to use online.