Delhi High Court orders rescued Pomeranians returned to adoptive parents
The Delhi High Court just ruled that three rescued Pomeranians, Mishti, Coco, and Cotton, should go back to their adoptive parents.
The pups were first saved from a tough situation, then adopted out by an NGO.
When the original owner got them back through a lower court order, the new families took the fight to the High Court and won.
Justice Girish Kathpalia cites emotional bond
Justice Girish Kathpalia made it clear, "The issue of custody of the rescued dogs, or for that matter any animal, cannot be treated at par with the issue of custody of an inanimate object."
He stressed how important the emotional bond is between pets and their people.
The court worried about the trauma of moving the dogs again, so after an agreement with the original owner (and a ₹50,000 bond per dog for compliance), Mishti, Coco, and Cotton are heading home, for now.