Delhi High Court pauses Sun Pharma semaglutide launch over patent

Sun Pharma can't launch its semaglutide tablets just yet: the Delhi High Court says they need court permission first.

This all started when Novo Nordisk, the company behind Rybelsus (the oral semaglutide), filed a patent infringement suit against Sun over its patent on an oral semaglutide formulation that uses Salcaprozate sodium (SNAC).

Even though the main drug patent expired earlier this year, Novo's oral semaglutide version is still protected.