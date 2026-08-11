Delhi High Court pauses Sun Pharma semaglutide launch over patent
Sun Pharma can't launch its semaglutide tablets just yet: the Delhi High Court says they need court permission first.
This all started when Novo Nordisk, the company behind Rybelsus (the oral semaglutide), filed a patent infringement suit against Sun over its patent on an oral semaglutide formulation that uses Salcaprozate sodium (SNAC).
Even though the main drug patent expired earlier this year, Novo's oral semaglutide version is still protected.
Novo Nordisk alleges SNAC patent infringement
Novo says Sun is using a key ingredient (SNAC) that helps the drug work better, which it believes breaks its patent and could mean a launch is coming soon.
Sun counters that it doesn't have final approval to sell or make these tablets yet and even questioned whether the court should be involved.
The judge isn't convinced about what exactly is in Sun's product and has put any launch on pause until things are clearer.
Meanwhile, generic versions are already making waves in India's market, showing how fast things are changing for diabetes medications here.