Delhi High Court quashes criminal complaints in 2015 Maggi case
Big news for Maggi fans: the Delhi High Court has quashed criminal complaints filed against food business operators regarding the 2015 Maggi noodles controversy.
Justice Madhu Jain explained that the case had lost its footing, so there was no point in continuing.
The original issue was about Maggi allegedly having too much lead, above the safe limit of 2.5 parts per million, which sparked worries about food safety.
CFTRI tests confirmed safe lead levels
A Supreme Court order led to fresh tests by CFTRI, and their results showed Maggi's lead levels were actually within safe limits.
Other courts in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand had already dismissed similar cases, making the prosecution's argument even weaker.
So, after years of drama, the Delhi High Court quashed criminal complaints filed against food business operators regarding the 2015 Maggi noodles controversy.