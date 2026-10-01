Delhi High Court says district magistrates can evict mistreating heirs
India
The Delhi High Court has decided that district magistrates can remove legal heirs from a senior citizen's property if they mistreat or neglect them.
This move backs up laws made to protect older people's rights and make sure they aren't forced to live with family members who don't care for them.
Court rebuffs Punam's stay plea
This ruling came after a case where a daughter-in-law named Punam wanted to stay in her mother-in-law's house, citing the Domestic Violence Act.
But since Punam was financially independent and had other places to go, the court put the senior citizen's right to peace first.
The message is clear: seniors' well-being takes priority when there's conflict at home.