Delhi High Court says threat based protection risks judges' independence
The Delhi High Court has called out the central government and the Delhi Police for only giving security to judges after a threat is assessed, saying this puts their independence at risk, especially in a city like Delhi where crime is high.
Justice Manoj Jain didn't hold back, questioning why there's so much "apathy" toward keeping judicial officers safe and stressing that judges need a secure environment to do their jobs.
Delhi High Court sets May 12 hearing
This all started with a petition from the Judicial Service Association of Delhi, asking for security at judges' homes.
The Center argued it would be impractical and open the floodgates to more demands, but the court wasn't convinced.
It tossed out the current plan and told officials to come up with better solutions.
The next hearing is set for May 12, where new ideas for protecting judges are expected on the table.