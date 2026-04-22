Delhi High Court says threat based protection risks judges' independence

Delhi High Court sets May 12 hearing

This all started with a petition from the Judicial Service Association of Delhi, asking for security at judges' homes.

The Center argued it would be impractical and open the floodgates to more demands, but the court wasn't convinced.

It tossed out the current plan and told officials to come up with better solutions.

The next hearing is set for May 12, where new ideas for protecting judges are expected on the table.