Delhi High Court sets digital privacy relief for cleared defendants India Jun 02, 2026

The Delhi High Court has set new guidelines for the "right to be forgotten," meaning, if you've been acquitted, discharged, or your case was quashed, you can now ask search engines to stop showing your name in results.

Justice Sachin Datta highlighted that digital privacy matters too, saying people deserve a chance to move on from old news and protect their dignity online.