Delhi High Court stays processing of judges' income tax returns
India
The Delhi High Court has hit pause on processing income tax returns for Supreme Court and high court judges.
This comes after a debate about whether perks like rent-free housing, travel, and conveyance allowances should be tax-free under special laws just for judges.
The Delhi Tax Bar Association (DTBA) says these perks are protected by law, but the tax department is not so sure.
DTBA challenges government memo denying exemptions
The court told judges to file their returns but mark these allowances as "receipts not in the nature of income," and asked the tax department to hold off on processing them for now.
The DTBA is also challenging a recent government memo that denied these exemptions, arguing it threatens judicial independence.