Delhi High Court to hear CJP protest October 16 plea
The Delhi High Court is set to hear a plea today about whether the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) can hold its planned protest at Central Park, Connaught Place, on October 16.
The main concern? The rally might lead to the entire Connaught Place area being shut down and affect people during the Dussehra weekend.
Judges have asked for previous Supreme Court orders before making any decisions.
CJP leaders' arrest sparks flag rally
This all started after CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested for allegedly trespassing at Jantar Mantar and are now in Tihar Jail.
In response, CJP's founder Abhijit Dipke called for a 'Lehra do Tiranga' rally, inviting supporters to show up with the national flag.
The party says their leaders were arrested in connection with the Jantar Mantar trespass and related alleged violations.