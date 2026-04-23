Delhi hits season high 42.1°C Ridge Wednesday, 3.7°C above normal
India
Delhi just had its hottest day of the season on Wednesday, hitting 42.1 degrees Celsius at Ridge, about 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
Even spots like Ayanagar, crossed 41 degrees Celsius, but Safdarjung recorded 40.7 degrees Celsius, and Delhi still didn't crack the world's top 10 hottest cities list.
India heat wave through April 24
Nights haven't brought much relief either, with minimum temperatures staying nearly 3 degrees Celsius above average and no rain to cool things down.
Meanwhile, cities like Varanasi soared to a scorching 44 degrees Celsius, and the heat wave is expected to stick around until at least April 24.
So while Delhi's hot, other parts of India are feeling it even more this week.