Delhi hospital staffer caught stealing jewelry from deceased patient
India
At a private nursing home in Krishna Nagar, Delhi, a cleaning staff member was caught on CCTV taking gold jewelry from a woman who had just passed away.
The woman's son, Naveen Kumar Gupta, and other family members discovered the theft when they returned to the hospital and noticed her jewelry was missing.
Complaint leads to arrest and ongoing investigation
Gupta filed a police complaint after hospital staff initially denied any knowledge.
After the incident was reported and CCTV footage reviewed, the stolen earrings were recovered—though an ear-chain is still missing.
Gupta shared that he hopes speaking up will help prevent this from happening to others.
Police are continuing their investigation based on the footage.