Delhi hotel fire kills 8 members of Aggarwal family
India
A heartbreaking fire at Flourish Stay B and B in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, on June 3 took the lives of eight members of the Aggarwal family.
They were staying at the hotel to be close to Vivek's father, who is hospitalized nearby.
The victims included Vivek's mother, wife, two daughters, aunt, uncle, and cousin.
Relatives search hospitals, hotel owner arrested
After the fire broke out, relatives searched hospitals and mortuaries for any news, while 50 gathered outside Max Hospital hoping for updates.
Prem Bansal had spoken to Tarjani just before learning they were trapped in the basement.
Firefighters reportedly struggled with limited equipment; locals helped break windows so rescuers could get inside.
The hotel building owner has been arrested as investigations continue.