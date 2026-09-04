Delhi hotels packed for BRICS summit as rooms hit ₹2.55L
India
Delhi's top hotels are packed thanks to the upcoming BRICS summit on September 12-13, 2026.
Big names like Taj Mahal Hotel and The Oberoi are already full or nearly there, and room prices have shot up:
ITC Maurya is asking ₹2.55 lakh for a night, while Shangri-La Eros is charging about ₹1,21,800 to ₹1,50,500.
Experts warn Delhi needs more hotels
This rush isn't just about VIPs rolling in; it's also showing how Delhi's hotel scene struggles with big international events.
With luxury spots sold out, even mid-range hotels across NCR are filling up fast.
Industry experts say the city needs more places to stay if it wants to keep hosting global summits without running out of rooms.