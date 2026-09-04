Delhi hotels packed for BRICS summit as rooms hit ₹2.55L

Delhi's top hotels are packed thanks to the upcoming BRICS summit on September 12-13, 2026.

Big names like Taj Mahal Hotel and The Oberoi are already full or nearly there, and room prices have shot up:

ITC Maurya is asking ₹2.55 lakh for a night, while Shangri-La Eros is charging about ₹1,21,800 to ₹1,50,500.