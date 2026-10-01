Delhi ICCC goes live with AI cameras and GPS tracking
Delhi's new Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) is officially live, and it's all about fighting the city's pollution with smart tech.
Attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this center uses AI cameras to catch open burning and tracks cleaning vehicles with GPS, basically keeping an eye on things 24/7.
ICCC monitors 707 sites 24/7
The ICCC team watches over 707 sites in shifts around the clock.
They use real-time air quality data to decide when to send out mechanical road sweeping and water sprinkling, and officials inspecting polluting industries and other sites wear body cams to track whether they are present at the locations and whether any action has been taken.
Plus, automatic number plate recognition helps enforce the "No PUC, No Fuel" rule to cut down on dirty vehicles.
Even Diwali is getting greener: only eco-friendly firecrackers are allowed now.
It's Delhi stepping up its game with tech for cleaner air.