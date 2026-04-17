Delhi inspection finds ₹2,454cr interceptor sewage project intercepting 142 million gallons
Turns out, Delhi's big plan to clean up the Yamuna River hasn't really worked out.
A government inspection found that the over ₹2,454 crore Interceptor Sewage Project, meant to stop raw sewage from flowing into the river, has fallen way short.
While officials claimed it was intercepting 238 million gallons of sewage daily, the actual number is just 142 million.
About 117 million untreated sewage reach Yamuna
Most of the project's infrastructure isn't working as promised: only one-half of the interception points are functional, and many are leaking or overflowing.
Out of 23 CCTV cameras for monitoring, only eight work, and flow meters (needed to track sewage) are barely installed or already broken.
Even so, last year officials told the central government that everything was "complete and verified."
Meanwhile, about 117 million gallons of untreated sewage still end up in the Yamuna every day.