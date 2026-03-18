Delhi to buy ₹6.2cr AC, sofa-fitted boats to inspect Yamuna
What's the story
The Delhi government has floated a ₹6.2 crore tender for the purchase of two high-end, air-conditioned boats for VIP inspections on the Yamuna River. The tender was issued by the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department on March 12 and each boat is estimated to cost around ₹3.10 crore. Bidding for the project will close on March 19, with delivery expected within five months of finalizing a supplier.
Boat features
Each boat will have a capacity of 16-20 people
The tender documents reveal that each boat will have a capacity of 16-20 people and dimensions of 13m length, 4.3m width, and 2.1m height, reported the Hindustan Times. The enclosed cabins will be equipped with cassette-type rooftop marine air-conditioning systems, business-class push-back seats made from vegan leather with exquisite stitching, a pantry, washrooms, and fresh water storage capacity of 400-liter.
Boat specifications
Safety features include GPS-based tracking systems, VHF radio communication
The boats will be powered by 300 HP four-stroke engines and are designed to reach speeds of up to 25 knots. They will have a displacement of about 12 tons at full load. Safety features include GPS-based tracking systems, VHF radio communication, fire pumps, emergency medical kits, and depth sounders measuring water depth up to 500 meters.
Existing operations
Currently, the I&FC department hires boats for various purposes
Currently, the I&FC department hires boats for various purposes such as monsoon monitoring, rescue operations, surveys and inspections during festivals like Chhath Puja. These hired boats have also been used to ferry dignitaries like Lieutenant Governor during inspections. The procurement comes after the government recently procured a 40-seater vessel for cruise services between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. The cruise service was earlier expected to be launched in February, but it has not yet materialized.