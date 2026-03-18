Delhi to buy ₹6.2cr AC, sofa-fitted boats to inspect Yamuna 

The Delhi government has floated a ₹6.2 crore tender for the purchase of two high-end, air-conditioned boats for VIP inspections on the Yamuna River. The tender was issued by the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department on March 12 and each boat is estimated to cost around ₹3.10 crore. Bidding for the project will close on March 19, with delivery expected within five months of finalizing a supplier.

Boat features Each boat will have a capacity of 16-20 people The tender documents reveal that each boat will have a capacity of 16-20 people and dimensions of 13m length, 4.3m width, and 2.1m height, reported the Hindustan Times. The enclosed cabins will be equipped with cassette-type rooftop marine air-conditioning systems, business-class push-back seats made from vegan leather with exquisite stitching, a pantry, washrooms, and fresh water storage capacity of 400-liter.

Boat specifications Safety features include GPS-based tracking systems, VHF radio communication The boats will be powered by 300 HP four-stroke engines and are designed to reach speeds of up to 25 knots. They will have a displacement of about 12 tons at full load. Safety features include GPS-based tracking systems, VHF radio communication, fire pumps, emergency medical kits, and depth sounders measuring water depth up to 500 meters.

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