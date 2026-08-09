Delhi issues school fee rules for 2026-27 to boost transparency
Delhi rolled out fresh rules to keep school fees in check for the 2026-27 session.
This is all about making fee hikes more transparent and fair.
The new guidelines are part of an official order that aims to smooth out issues with the previous fee regulation law.
Delhi orders SLFRC, fees frozen
Every school now has to set up a School-Level Fee Regulation Committee (SLFRC) within 10 days of the publication of the order in the Delhi Gazette, which will review and approve fees for the next three years.
Schools must share their proposed fees with this committee quickly, so everyone knows what's coming.
If there are any disputes over fees, a district-level committee will step in to sort things out.
Until new fees get approved, schools can't charge more than they did on April 1, 2025, so no surprise hikes for now.