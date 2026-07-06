Delhi Jal Board upgrades to disrupt Delhi water July 6-7

New pipeline connection affects Delhi neighborhoods

Neighborhoods like Golf Links, Khan Market, Safdarjung Airport, Jor Bagh, Vasant Kunj, CR Park, and Malviya Nagar will see low or no water. This is all because DJB is connecting a new pipeline as part of a bigger drainage project ordered by the high court to fix flooding issues.

Plus, areas like CWG Village and Patparganj will also face an eight-hour cut on July 6 due to maintenance at Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, so don't forget to fill those bottles!