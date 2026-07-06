Delhi Jal Board upgrades to disrupt Delhi water July 6-7
Heads up, Delhi! If you live in South, Southeast, or Lutyens's Delhi, expect water supply disruptions during the evening of July 6 and the morning of July 7.
The Delhi Jal Board is doing some crucial pipeline upgrades, and the New Delhi Municipal Council has issued an advisory for some areas affected by that work.
New pipeline connection affects Delhi neighborhoods
Neighborhoods like Golf Links, Khan Market, Safdarjung Airport, Jor Bagh, Vasant Kunj, CR Park, and Malviya Nagar will see low or no water. This is all because DJB is connecting a new pipeline as part of a bigger drainage project ordered by the high court to fix flooding issues.
Plus, areas like CWG Village and Patparganj will also face an eight-hour cut on July 6 due to maintenance at Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, so don't forget to fill those bottles!