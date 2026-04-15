Delhi Jal Board warns of patchy water during Chandrawal works
Heads up, Delhi! Water supply will be patchy in parts of central and north Delhi, like Karol Bagh, Paharganj, NDMC zones, Rajinder Nagar, and Patel Nagar, on April 15 and 16.
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is doing some urgent emergency works at the Chandrawal water treatment plant and is asking everyone in these areas to use water wisely for now.
Chandrawal plant plagued by breakdowns
Chandrawal is actually Delhi's oldest water treatment plant: it's been having a tough time lately. Just last month, a broken pipeline caused a nine-day shutdown.
There have also been valve issues and leaks over the past year, mostly because the equipment is getting old.
The good news: a new facility at Chandrawal should make things smoother once it becomes operational.
Till then, DJB says it's working hard to keep disruptions minimal and will send out tankers if needed.