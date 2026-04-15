Delhi Jal Board warns of patchy water during Chandrawal works

Chandrawal plant plagued by breakdowns

Chandrawal is actually Delhi's oldest water treatment plant: it's been having a tough time lately. Just last month, a broken pipeline caused a nine-day shutdown.

There have also been valve issues and leaks over the past year, mostly because the equipment is getting old.

The good news: a new facility at Chandrawal should make things smoother once it becomes operational.

Till then, DJB says it's working hard to keep disruptions minimal and will send out tankers if needed.