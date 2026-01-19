Delhi just dropped ₹3,386cr to boost Metro Phase 4—here's what's coming India Jan 19, 2026

Delhi is putting ₹3,386 crore into three new Metro corridors as part of its big Phase 4 expansion.

These lines will cover over 47km and are meant to ease travel across the city and even connect into Haryana.

The three corridors receiving the ₹3,386 crore are, according to the Jan 19, 2026 government release, expected to be completed within four years, so this funding is a much-needed push.