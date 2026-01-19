Delhi just dropped ₹3,386cr to boost Metro Phase 4—here's what's coming
Delhi is putting ₹3,386 crore into three new Metro corridors as part of its big Phase 4 expansion.
These lines will cover over 47km and are meant to ease travel across the city and even connect into Haryana.
The three corridors receiving the ₹3,386 crore are, according to the Jan 19, 2026 government release, expected to be completed within four years, so this funding is a much-needed push.
What's actually being built?
There are three main routes: Lajpat Nagar-Saket (8.4km, all elevated), Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.38km with mostly underground stations), and Rithala-Kundli (26.46km stretching into Haryana).
The Rithala-Kundli line stands out—it'll have 21 stations and will extend into Kundli in Haryana, making Kundli the sixth NCR city the Delhi Metro will enter after Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Bahadurgarh and Faridabad.
Why should you care?
If you're tired of long commutes or crowded roads, this expansion could be a game-changer by connecting more neighborhoods and making cross-border travel smoother.
Work has already started, tenders are rolling out, and the three corridors are expected to be completed within four years—so better rides might be closer than you think!