Delhi just got a single emergency helpline: 112

Delhi has announced plans to roll out 112 as the one-stop number for police, fire, ambulance, and disaster help. Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this system is part of a pan-India initiative and is being rolled out in phases across the country and lets you reach help through calls, SMS, apps—even panic buttons on your phone.

Smart safety features make it easy to get help If you're in trouble, just press your smartphone's power button three times (or long-press 5 or 9 on a basic phone) to trigger a panic alert.

The system auto-detects your location and connects you with the nearest responders—no extra steps needed.

The '112 India' app brings extra backup The "112 India" app adds a SHOUT feature that alerts nearby volunteers if women or children are at risk.

You can also send texts straight to the control room from both Android and iOS devices.

Old emergency numbers are being replaced Numbers like 100 (police), 101 (fire), and even 181 (women's helpline) will be merged into 112 over time—but existing numbers will be integrated and may be phased out according to the phased rollout and awareness efforts.