Delhi just had its coldest December day in 6 years
Delhi shivered through its coldest December day since 2019, with temperatures barely reaching 14.2°C—over 6 degrees below normal.
The city was wrapped in dense fog for hours, dropping visibility to just 50 meters at times.
The weather department says more chilly days and foggy mornings are on the way this week.
Why does it matter?
The intense cold and fog have thrown travel plans into chaos: more than 150 flights were canceled, over 500 delayed, and train schedules took a hit too.
With air quality still poor and another round of cold days expected, it's a good time to bundle up—and maybe double-check your commute before heading out.