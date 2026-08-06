Delhi Lakshmi Yojana ₹2,500 monthly rollout leaves low-income women queuing
India
The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, launched on August 1 to give ₹2,500 a month to low-income women, is off to a rocky start.
Many applicants are stuck in long lines at DM offices and facing unclear rules: some, like Anju from West Delhi, say they're getting little help and the paperwork is confusing.
Legislator letter stalls Lakshmi Yojana applications
The scheme is open to the eldest women ages 21 to 60 with household incomes under ₹2.5 lakh (but not for government employees or those with more than three children).
Still, only about 1,16,650 out of 3,78,485 registered have managed to submit their forms so far, thanks in part to tricky requirements like getting a legislator's recommendation letter.
Even with these hurdles, many women are determined to get the support they need.