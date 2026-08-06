Delhi Lakshmi Yojana ₹2,500 monthly rollout leaves low-income women queuing

The scheme is open to the eldest women ages 21 to 60 with household incomes under ₹2.5 lakh (but not for government employees or those with more than three children).

Still, only about 1,16,650 out of 3,78,485 registered have managed to submit their forms so far, thanks in part to tricky requirements like getting a legislator's recommendation letter.

Even with these hurdles, many women are determined to get the support they need.