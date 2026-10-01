Delhi launches free 'Pink Saheli' DTC cards, nearly 1.9 million issued

A 10-day campaign will help everyone get used to the new system.

If you're a woman or transgender person in Delhi aged five or older, you can apply, either offline at DTC centers or online via MufinPay with your Aadhaar and mobile number.

The card is free at first, but a replacement costs ₹59.

You'll get free DTC and Cluster bus rides; if you want to use Metro or RRTS, just top up your card by scanning the QR code printed on the back of the card through a UPI application, and to use the balance on the Delhi Metro, the card needs to be topped up through an Add Value Machine (AVM) at a metro station.