Delhi launches heat wave action plan 2026, midday breaks India May 02, 2026

Delhi rolled out its "Heat Wave Action Plan 2026" to help everyone stay safe in the rising heat.

Now, all public and private employees get a break from 1pm to 4pm to avoid the worst of the sun.

Plus, DTC busses and shelters will be stocked with water and ORS, with volunteers on hand to keep people hydrated.