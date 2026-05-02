Delhi launches heat wave action plan 2026, midday breaks
India
Delhi rolled out its "Heat Wave Action Plan 2026" to help everyone stay safe in the rising heat.
Now, all public and private employees get a break from 1pm to 4pm to avoid the worst of the sun.
Plus, DTC busses and shelters will be stocked with water and ORS, with volunteers on hand to keep people hydrated.
Delhi adds cooling measures, helpline 1077
The plan also brings caps and cotton mufflers distributed at public spots, medicines, treatment, and cooling areas in hospitals for heat emergencies, and drinking water and ORS at schools.
There's even a new "Cool Roof Policy 2026" (think reflective coatings on buildings) and misting systems at bus stops.
If you need help or spot someone struggling with the heat, helplines like 1077 are open.