Delhi launches June 30 voter verification drive to update rolls
Delhi's electoral rolls are about to get a major refresh.
Starting June 30, booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit homes across the city to verify voter details and make sure only eligible people are on the list.
This special drive runs through July 29, and officials say everything is set: printing arrangements are complete, teams are ready, and they are aiming for a smoother election process.
Multiple BLO visits and online submissions
BLOs will hand out and collect forms during their visits (and they will make at least three visits if you are not home).
If you prefer online options, provisions for digital submission are being made, too.
The draft voter list is released August 5—if you spot an error or want to object, you have until September 4. The final list comes out October 7.
Plus, polling stations will now serve fewer people for better access, and help desks at district and assembly constituency levels can answer your questions along the way.