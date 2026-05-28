Delhi launches June 30 voter verification drive to update rolls

Multiple BLO visits and online submissions

BLOs will hand out and collect forms during their visits (and they will make at least three visits if you are not home).

If you prefer online options, provisions for digital submission are being made, too.

The draft voter list is released August 5—if you spot an error or want to object, you have until September 4. The final list comes out October 7.

Plus, polling stations will now serve fewer people for better access, and help desks at district and assembly constituency levels can answer your questions along the way.