Delhi launches metro Monday after PM Modi cites fuel worries

DMRC adds 6 trains, 24 trips

With more people hopping on the metro (like Rajeev Sharma, who's now traveling by metro), crowds have definitely grown.

Sukant and others pointed out that getting between some stations (like Kirti Nagar to Mayapuri) still isn't smooth.

To help out, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has added six more trains and 24 extra trips every Monday, promising even better service if demand keeps rising.

Meanwhile, auto-rickshaw drivers say they're seeing fewer passengers as folks shift toward public transit.