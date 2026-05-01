Delhi launches metro Monday after PM Modi cites fuel worries
Delhi just kicked off "Metro Monday" after PM Modi urged everyone to ditch private vehicles and use public transport, thanks to rising fuel worries.
India Today checked in with metro riders at busy spots like Rajiv Chowk and Nirman Vihar.
Many people are on board for the fuel savings and greener city, but some aren't thrilled about packed coaches and tricky last-mile connections.
DMRC adds 6 trains, 24 trips
With more people hopping on the metro (like Rajeev Sharma, who's now traveling by metro), crowds have definitely grown.
Sukant and others pointed out that getting between some stations (like Kirti Nagar to Mayapuri) still isn't smooth.
To help out, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has added six more trains and 24 extra trips every Monday, promising even better service if demand keeps rising.
Meanwhile, auto-rickshaw drivers say they're seeing fewer passengers as folks shift toward public transit.