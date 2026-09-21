Delhi launches PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana portal
India
Delhi just rolled out a new portal for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, making it easier for residents to get free rooftop solar panels.
The government will fully cover installation costs for up to 225,000 homes, first come, first served.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described this as a major step toward promoting green energy in the national capital.
Delhi residents apply online for solar
If you live in Delhi, you can now apply online to get solar panels at home and potentially enjoy up to 300 units of free electricity each month, thanks to a push for more green energy.
Gupta says this move highlights Delhi's commitment to sustainability and sets the city on track for greener living.