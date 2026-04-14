Delhi LG Sandhu orders police protection for Brigadier Arora's family

Delhi Police file FIR, Army assists

Following the attack, Sandhu personally spoke with Brigadier Arora and Sandhu directed police to ensure a thorough and swift investigation.

Delhi Police have filed an FIR against the unidentified attackers and are working to track them down. One police inspector has been taken off the case due to early missteps.

The Indian Army has also directed a Military Police team to assist Brigadier Arora and help speed up the investigation, making it clear they're taking this seriously.