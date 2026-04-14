Delhi LG Sandhu orders police protection for Brigadier Arora's family
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has ordered police protection for Brigadier P S Arora and his family after they were attacked near their home in Vasant Enclave.
The incident happened on April 11, when Brigadier Arora confronted two men drinking in a parked car.
Things escalated quickly: the brigadier and his son (an IIT graduate) were assaulted, and the officer's wife was also threatened.
Delhi Police file FIR, Army assists
Following the attack, Sandhu personally spoke with Brigadier Arora and Sandhu directed police to ensure a thorough and swift investigation.
Delhi Police have filed an FIR against the unidentified attackers and are working to track them down. One police inspector has been taken off the case due to early missteps.
The Indian Army has also directed a Military Police team to assist Brigadier Arora and help speed up the investigation, making it clear they're taking this seriously.