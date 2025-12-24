Next Article
Delhi lifts GRAP-4 restrictions as air quality gets better
India
Good news for Delhi—air quality improved enough for the city to lift its strictest (Stage 4) pollution controls.
The Air Quality Index dropped from a severe 413 in the morning to a much less worrying 270 by evening.
As a result, the strictest shutdown measures, such as school and business closures, were not implemented.
What's GRAP and why does it matter?
GRAP is Delhi's four-step plan for fighting pollution, kicking in tougher rules as air gets worse.
Stage 1 starts at AQI 200; Stage 4—the most serious—comes at AQI 450 and can mean school closures or odd-even driving days.
This time, because things improved quickly, those extreme steps weren't needed—a small win for everyone breathing easier.