Delhi lost over ₹850cr to cyber financial scams in 2025

To deal with this spike in online fraud, the government had set up the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) as an attached office and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal has also been established.

More than ₹11,158 crore has been saved based on complaints received through the I4C system, while details of more than 3.05 million suspicious bank accounts received from banks had been shared with concerned stakeholders and transactions amounting to ₹25,698 crore had been blocked.

Cases in Delhi have jumped sharply since 2015, so staying alert online is more important than ever.