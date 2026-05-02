Delhi LPG hike ₹300 for 5kg cylinder strains working families
India
Delhi's recent LPG price hike, up ₹300 for a 5-kg cylinder, is putting real pressure on working-class families, some of whom already stretch their budgets by sharing costs with others.
With overall prices up nearly 48% thanks to global energy issues and the West Asia crisis, some households are turning back to wood-fired chulhas to cope.
Street vendors struggle, students switch fuel
Street vendors like Shiv Nath Prasad say rising fuel costs make it tough to keep prices fair for customers.
Meanwhile, students in North Campus PGs are swapping out LPG for induction cooktops as cylinders become expensive and hard to find.
For many, everyday cooking is suddenly a lot more complicated and costly.