Delhi LPG hike ₹300 for 5kg cylinder strains working families India May 02, 2026

Delhi's recent LPG price hike, up ₹300 for a 5-kg cylinder, is putting real pressure on working-class families, some of whom already stretch their budgets by sharing costs with others.

With overall prices up nearly 48% thanks to global energy issues and the West Asia crisis, some households are turning back to wood-fired chulhas to cope.