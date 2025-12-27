Delhi makes 2 GRAP-4 anti-pollution rules permanent

What's changing and why it matters

From now on, you can't get petrol at Delhi fuel stations unless your vehicle has a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

Also, vehicles from outside Delhi that don't meet Bharat Stage VI emission standards are banned from entering the city for good.

These steps are meant to avoid last-minute bans and chaos every winter when pollution spikes.

As Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa explained, making these rules permanent should help keep Delhi's air cleaner and daily life less disrupted by emergency curbs.