SHANTI Act 2025: What's changing in India's nuclear game?
India just passed the SHANTI Act, shaking up its nuclear power rules for the first time in decades.
Now, private Indian companies can finally build and run nuclear plants—something only the government could do before.
The law also sets new limits on how much companies pay if there's an accident, with caps based on plant size.
Why does this matter now?
The SHANTI Act is all about attracting private investment and speeding up clean energy projects like Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).
But here's the catch: if a big nuclear accident happens, most of the costs above those caps could land on taxpayers.
Suppliers aren't legally responsible either, which has sparked some real debate about who carries the risk.
How will things be kept safe and fair?
Safety stays in government hands through the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), which handles approvals and emergency advice.
If disputes pop up—say over liability—they'll go to a special tribunal, with appeals possible all the way to the Supreme Court.