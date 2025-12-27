Next Article
Delhi: Two men arrested for gang-raping 13-year-old girl
In outer north Delhi, two men, one of whom knew the victim's family, lured a 13-year-old girl to an empty house in Raja Vihar on December 20.
There, they forced her to drink alcohol and then gang-raped her.
The crime came to light after her father found out and called the police.
Both men have been charged under serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.
How police responded
After the father's call, a medical exam confirmed the assault.
Police quickly formed a Special Investigation Team under the supervision of DCP Hareshwar Swami, and both accused were arrested on December 25 following interrogation.
The investigation is moving fast, with officials working to file a chargesheet soon as they continue gathering evidence.