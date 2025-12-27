Delhi: Two men arrested for gang-raping 13-year-old girl India Dec 27, 2025

In outer north Delhi, two men, one of whom knew the victim's family, lured a 13-year-old girl to an empty house in Raja Vihar on December 20.

There, they forced her to drink alcohol and then gang-raped her.

The crime came to light after her father found out and called the police.

Both men have been charged under serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.