Delhi Police nab ATM theft mastermind after year-long chase

How the gang pulled it off—and what's next

Ali's crew made off with over ₹29 lakh by spray-painting CCTV cameras and uprooting the ATM before vanishing.

Following this, Ali went underground and was declared a proclaimed offender with non-bailable warrants in three states.

The case landed with the Crime Branch because of its bold execution; two gang members were arrested soon after and pointed to Ali as their leader.

Now facing at least 10 cases—including attempted murder—Ali is being questioned as police work to break up his network.