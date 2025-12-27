Delhi Police nab ATM theft mastermind after year-long chase
Delhi Police's Crime Branch finally caught Mubarik Ali, a 37-year-old truck driver from Haryana, who allegedly led a series of daring ATM thefts across North India.
After a year on the run—covering over 2,000km from Maharashtra to Rajasthan—Ali was arrested in Mewat.
He's accused of masterminding the dramatic Axis Bank ATM heist in Wazirabad in February this year, where the entire machine was stolen.
How the gang pulled it off—and what's next
Ali's crew made off with over ₹29 lakh by spray-painting CCTV cameras and uprooting the ATM before vanishing.
Following this, Ali went underground and was declared a proclaimed offender with non-bailable warrants in three states.
The case landed with the Crime Branch because of its bold execution; two gang members were arrested soon after and pointed to Ali as their leader.
Now facing at least 10 cases—including attempted murder—Ali is being questioned as police work to break up his network.