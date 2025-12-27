Indian Railways carried 693 crore passengers in 2025

Special trains, festival rushes, and unreserved crowds

More than half of all riders—634 crore—traveled unreserved, showing just how accessible train travel is for everyone.

To handle festival crowds and busy seasons, over 43,000 special trains ran this year: from thousands during Maha Kumbh to extra services for Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath festivals.

Indian Railways really stepped up to keep things running smoothly when demand peaked.