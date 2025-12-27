Next Article
Indian Railways carried 693 crore passengers in 2025
India
Indian Railways had a massive year, moving over 693 crore people between January and November 2025.
For the full financial year, that number hit 715 crore—including 81 crore travelers in reserved classes like AC and sleeper.
Whether it's daily commutes or long-haul journeys, the railways kept India moving.
Special trains, festival rushes, and unreserved crowds
More than half of all riders—634 crore—traveled unreserved, showing just how accessible train travel is for everyone.
To handle festival crowds and busy seasons, over 43,000 special trains ran this year: from thousands during Maha Kumbh to extra services for Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath festivals.
Indian Railways really stepped up to keep things running smoothly when demand peaked.