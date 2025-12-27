Himachal doctors' strike leaves patients stranded during tourist rush

Why does this matter?

The strike has hit patients hard, with stories of families traveling hours for treatment only to find empty clinics.

It all began when Dr. Raghav Nirula was let go after an argument turned physical with a patient over how he was addressed.

Now, doctors are demanding his reinstatement and better security at work, while the government's promises haven't solved things yet.

The situation highlights the tough balance between keeping hospitals safe for staff and making sure everyone can get care when they need it most.