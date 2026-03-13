Delhi: Man arrested after girlfriend found dead in hotel room
India
A 25-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room at Lahori Gate, Delhi, on Thursday.
Her boyfriend, Abhishek Tiwari, 24, whom she had been dating for two years, has been arrested and a murder case registered.
Police said the couple had met through friends and had grown close.
Woman may have been murdered over marriage pressure
Police say Tiwari may have killed his girlfriend because he felt pressured to marry her.
The two checked into the hotel on Wednesday afternoon.
Tiwari left the room around 5pm police allege he later strangled the woman and fled, and hotel staff alerted authorities around 12:30am when the guest did not respond.
Forensic teams are investigating, and the woman was identified, her family informed, and a post-mortem was carried out at Lok Nayak Hospital.