Delhi: Man arrested for peddling heroin; entire family has drug cases

Imran was supposed to deliver drugs to someone in Ghaziabad

Police noticed Imran acting nervous on his scooter and tried to stop him; he took off but was quickly chased down.

They found a polythene bag hanging from his scooter's handlebar that tested positive for heroin.

Along with the drugs, police seized his scooter, a gold chain suspected to be bought from crime money, and his phone.

During questioning, Imran admitted he got the heroin from Raghuveer Nagar and was supposed to deliver it to someone in Ghaziabad—now cops are working with UP police to track down others involved.