Delhi: Man arrested for peddling heroin; entire family has drug cases
Delhi Police caught 23-year-old Imran, also known as Sher Khan, in Dilshad Garden on February 20 with over a kilo of heroin—valued at a whopping ₹6 crore.
This isn't his family's first run-in with the law: his mother and father both have NDPS cases, and his brother is already in jail for similar charges.
Police said the accused's family is allegedly involved in narco-trade in the trans-Yamuna area and that they are coordinating with Ghaziabad authorities to apprehend a supplier/receiver.
Imran was supposed to deliver drugs to someone in Ghaziabad
Police noticed Imran acting nervous on his scooter and tried to stop him; he took off but was quickly chased down.
They found a polythene bag hanging from his scooter's handlebar that tested positive for heroin.
Along with the drugs, police seized his scooter, a gold chain suspected to be bought from crime money, and his phone.
During questioning, Imran admitted he got the heroin from Raghuveer Nagar and was supposed to deliver it to someone in Ghaziabad—now cops are working with UP police to track down others involved.