Delhi man arrested over AI poster showing Vivek Bhagat misbehaving
A Delhi man has been arrested for making and sharing an AI-generated poster that allegedly showed a senior police officer, Vivek Bhagat, misbehaving with a woman journalist.
Police say this was meant to stir up trouble just as protests at Jantar Mantar were, with three women journalists filing sexual harassment complaints against police officers deployed during the October 3 demonstration.
Police probe poster conspiracy, journalists' complaints
Police think more people might be involved in creating or spreading the fake poster and are digging deeper into the conspiracy.
At the same time, they are investigating the harassment complaints filed by three women journalists against police officers deployed during the October 3 protest at Jantar Mantar and looking into claims of police misconduct during the protest.
The goal is to keep things calm while getting to the bottom of both issues.