Delhi man dies while posing with cousin's licensed pistol India Mar 17, 2026

In a heartbreaking turn of events, 28-year-old Pawan Kumar, a resident of Dallupura village in East Delhi, allegedly shot himself while handling his cousin's licensed pistol at home.

The whole incident was caught on video by his cousin and happened on March 16.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Kumar couldn't be saved.