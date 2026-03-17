Delhi man dies while posing with cousin's licensed pistol
India
In a heartbreaking turn of events, 28-year-old Pawan Kumar, a resident of Dallupura village in East Delhi, allegedly shot himself while handling his cousin's licensed pistol at home.
The whole incident was caught on video by his cousin and happened on March 16.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, Kumar couldn't be saved.
Case registered and investigation underway
Delhi Police have seized the pistol and cartridges, and both crime scene and forensic teams are involved.
The moment was captured on video, with Kumar's cousin reacting in shock: Bhai, kya kar diya tune? (What have you done?)
A case has been registered under relevant laws as the investigation continues.