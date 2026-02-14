Delhi man kills wife; sons tell police he was drunk India Feb 14, 2026

In Sultanpuri, Delhi, a 35-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Saturday, reportedly strangled with a scarf.

Her husband Anil, who appeared drunk, was at the scene along with their two young sons.

When police spoke to the boys separately, they revealed that their father killed their mother after an argument.

Anil was arrested soon after.