Delhi man kills wife; sons tell police he was drunk
In Sultanpuri, Delhi, a 35-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Saturday, reportedly strangled with a scarf.
Her husband Anil, who appeared drunk, was at the scene along with their two young sons.
When police spoke to the boys separately, they revealed that their father killed their mother after an argument.
Anil was arrested soon after.
Case registered, body preserved for post-mortem
Police have registered a murder case and the body has been preserved for post-mortem analysis.
The crime team inspected the scene as officers collected evidence and statements.
While Delhi has seen a 12% drop in crimes against women over recent years, this incident is a tough reminder that domestic violence still deeply affects families—especially kids who witness it firsthand.